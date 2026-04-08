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Is Donald Trump unwell? Hand bruise, unsteady walk fuel dementia speculation – all you need to know

Is Donald Trump unwell? Hand bruise, unsteady walk fuel dementia speculation – all you need to know

A brief viral moment between Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll has sparked a heated online debate about his health.

Is Donald Trump unwell? Hand bruise, unsteady walk fuel dementia speculation – all you need to know

Is Donald Trump Unwell? Fresh debate has started over United States President Donald Trump’s health following a brief but widely circulated moment with his wife, Melania, during the White House Easter Egg Roll. The video, which has gone viral on the internet, shows Trump in a cautious state. In the video, the 79-year-old President appeared unsteady while coming down the steps, holding Melania’s hand. The video has gone viral like wildfire on social media platforms, igniting a fresh debate online about the US President’s health and overall fitness. The video has become a trending topic on X and other social media platforms with keywords and hashtags like – ‘Donald Trump health,’ ‘Trump walking video,’ ‘Melania Trump support’ and ‘Trump Easter Egg Roll appearance.’

People highlighted that Donald Trump’s movements were slower in the video than usual. Some highlighted that he held Milenia’s hand very tightly as he navigated the stairs.

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