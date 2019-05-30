Dubai: Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was rumoured to be dead at Dubai after reports claimed that his health condition deteriorated sharply on Thursday. The former military ruler General (Retd) was restricted from meeting or talking to anyone, reported The Nation newspaper from Dubai.

Musharraf who went to Dubai for medical treatment has not returned yet owing to security and health reasons. The 75-year-old has been living in Dubai since March 2016. He is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

He was earlier shifted to a hospital in January when he fell sick. The former president’s disease has “weakened his nervous system”. Musharraf has difficulty in standing and walking, claimed earlier reports. Earlier, a special court while accepting Musharraf’s request to postpone the hearing of the high treason case against him adjourned the hearing till June 12. During the hearing, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar informed the court that his client is unable to walk and he also could not speak well.

Safdar also said that Musharraf wanted to come to Pakistan but he could not due to illness. He said that the former president has been admitted in the hospital for forty times since the last two years. He said that doctors recommended that travelling for Musharraf is not secure. Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case and the Red Mosque cleric killing the case.

