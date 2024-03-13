Home

Is Hamas Top Leader Dead? Speculations Continue Amid Uncertainty After Israel Conducts Air Strikes

Major commanders of Hamas such as Yahya Sinwar, the organization's Gaza strongman, and Muhammad Deif, the commander in chief of Hamas troops, have utilized the tunnel. They occupy the top positions in the Hamas leadership hierarchy in Gaza.

Benajmin Netanyahu declares, "We are headed for complete victory".

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces and Hamas are investigating if an airstrike during the weekend killed the terror group’s third man in Gaza. Marwan Issa, if dead, would be the highest-ranking member of the terror group that Israel has eliminated — Hamas has not verified nor denied his death. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces informed that on Saturday night, aircraft targeted an underground bunker in the Nuseirat neighborhood of central Gaza that was a common base used by Hamas commanders.

Attacks On Underground Bunker

According to Hagari, Aziz Abu Tama’a—who is in charge of all of Hamas’s weapons—was present in the underground facility with other militants. Not all the remains were transferred to the different hospitals in the Gaza Strip, stated The Press Service of Israel. This suggests that some victims may still be among the wreckage of the facility or may be being held somewhere else.

Who Is Marwan Issa?

59-year-old Marwan Issa, also referred to as “Commando,” is regarded as one of Hamas’ most cunning and elusive senior officials.

Issa was a talented basketball player in his early years before he was taken into custody by Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Issa took part in a number of covert meetings in Egypt as he rose through the ranks of Hamas to negotiate agreements for the release of Hamas detainees. Issa was instrumental in ensuring that Hamas captives were released with an eye toward the future benefits they would bring to the terror group, working closely with Saleh Arouri in the Gilad Shalit prisoner swap.

The main architect of Hamas’s more hierarchical army structure was none other than Issa. He also participated in the plotting of retaliatory strikes following Israel’s 1996 murder of Hamas bombmaker Yahya “The Engineer” Ayash.

Did Hamas Lose All Contacts With Its Field Commanders?

Following the air strike, Hamas officials and field commanders reportedly lost contact with Hamas. Apparently, he was expected to at least let the higher leadership know his whereabouts.

In order to shield key personalities, Hamas distributed its leaders throughout Gaza. It is thought that Sinwar and his close entourage are situated between Rafah and Deir al Balah. Issa would have been involved in organizing the October 7 attack since he was Deif’s deputy.

Netanyahu’s Conviction For Complete Victory

Israel has previously attempted to kill Issa several times.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a suggestion about Issa’s potential demise. In a 13-second video, Netanyahu declared, “We are headed for complete victory.” We had already defeated number four in Hamas in route to this victory. There are three, two, and one on the way. We shall get to all of them; they are all dead guys.”

On October 7, Hamas attacked Israeli communities close to the Gaza border, resulting in at least 1,200 deaths and the kidnapping of 240 Israelis and foreigners. Israel has declared 31 hostages out of the remaining 134 to be dead.

(With inputs from ANI)

