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Is Iran behind shooting incident at White House Correspondents Association Dinner? This is what Trump says

Is Iran behind shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner? This is what Trump says

Donald Trump stated that the attacker was subdued before he could even reach the main event venue. The individual was unable to enter the area at all and was stopped at a considerable distance.

(Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has linked the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, held at the Washington Hilton Hotel, to Iran. While no connection between the suspected attacker and Iran has surfaced, Trump stated that such attacks would not deter him from waging war against Iran. However, Trump himself acknowledged that the likelihood of this incident having any link to the U.S.-Iran conflict is very low.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Following the shooting incident, Donald Trump remarked, “This will not stop me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know whether this had anything to do with that or not. Based on the information we currently have, I honestly don’t think so. Investigators are currently working to determine the motive behind the shooter’s attack.”

“The U.S. presidency is a ‘dangerous profession.’ However, I want to make it clear that we will not back down out of fear of violence. The shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will not deter me from the war in Iran. It will not stop me from winning the war in Iran,” said Donald Trump after the shooting incident.

Trump Responds to Allegations of Iranian Involvement

When asked whether Iran could have had a hand in this incident, Trump replied, “I don’t think so, but you can never say for sure.” Donald Trump noted that the incident unfolded very rapidly, leaving him and his associates with very little time to react.

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Donald Trump stated, “When something like this happens, it is always shocking. I was completely taken aback that something had occurred. I was observing the unfolding events. It was only when the security personnel sprang into action that I realized what had actually happened. Initially, we mistook the sound of gunfire for something less serious; I thought someone had dropped a tray. However, the reality of the situation soon became clear.”

Attacker Subdued at a Distance

Donald Trump stated that the attacker was subdued before he could even reach the main event venue. The individual was unable to enter the area at all and was stopped at a considerable distance. Trump remarked that he was reluctant to leave the venue: “I tried my very best to stay.”

Trump explained that by remaining there, he wanted to send a message to such individuals—that they would not allow these “sick people” (the attacker) to alter our way of life or our methods of working. The decision to evacuate the venue was not a personal one, but was taken in accordance with security protocols.

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