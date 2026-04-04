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Is Iran planning to destroy Bab el-Mandeb Strait after Hormuz blockade?

Is Iran planning to destroy Bab el-Mandeb Strait after Hormuz blockade?

Speculation over whether Iran will attack the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait has increased rapidly as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted a cryptic note on social media platform. Take a look at what it says

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is likely Iran's next target after the Strait of Hormuz

Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz on March 2 following attacks by Israel and the United States. This led to a global trade disruption, leading to fuel prices skyrocketing across the globe. Now, Iran has signaled that it may expand its maritime strategy by focusing on another vital chokepoint, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

Concerns were raised after Iran’s parliamentary leadership Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the Islamic Republic is weighing additional steps to intensify pressure on its rivals.

Sharing the same on social media platform X, he asked, “What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertilizer shipments transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?” He further said, “Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?”

What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertilizer shipments transits the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait? Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait? — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 3, 2026

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This maritime warning coincides with a fresh round of military escalation. As part of Operation True Promise 4, Iranian and allied forces carried out “Wave 93,” striking Israeli-linked military sites in Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Krayot, according to state media.

Analysts have warned that the strait could emerge as a new flashpoint in the US-Iran conflict, especially after the Houthis launched the missiles towards Israel on March 28.

Global supply chains in focus

Ghalibaf’s remarks directly point to the vulnerability of global supply chains, particularly in energy and essential commodities. Oil and LNG shipments, along with key food supplies such as wheat and rice, rely heavily on secure passage through narrow maritime routes.

Any disruption to the Bab el-Mandeb in this context could trigger wide-ranging effects, influencing energy markets as well as broader security and trade dynamics.

What is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, with Yemen located along one side of the waterway. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, part of the so-called Axis of Resistance, have issued fresh threats to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb.

Since October 2023, when the conflict in Gaza escalated, Houthi forces have carried out sporadic attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, employing missiles, drones, and explosive boats, and stating that their targets are linked to Israel.

Yemen’s strategic position along the strait has already made it a focal point in past disruptions. Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea caused significant disruption through late 2023 and 2024.

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