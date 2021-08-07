New Delhi: India on Saturday got its fifth Coronavirus vaccine after Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot was granted Emergency Use approval. Announcing the same, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the move will further boost the country’s collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection.”India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has five EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation’s collective fight against COVID-19,” the minister tweeted.Also Read - India Gets 5th Covid Vaccine as Johnson And Johnson’s Single-dose Approved For Emergency Use

Even as most places have been able to contain the Covid-19 2nd wave to some extent, the cases are again on the rise due to the delta variant, which is known to be driving the surge. The trend is being witnessed across the world.

With Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine getting approval in India, there are concerns about whether the shot can offer protection from the Delta variant.

A clinical trial conducted in South Africa has, meanwhile, shown that the single-dose vaccine shot by Johnson & Johnson is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death from the Delta and Beta variants of the coronavirus, read a report by News18.

The study named Sisonke showed that the J&J vaccine offered an efficacy of up to 71% against hospitalization from the Delta variant, 67% against hospitalization from the Beta variant, and up to 96% against death. The study is yet to be peer-reviewed and remains to be published in a scientific journal, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The trial takes into account nearly 500,000 health care workers who were administered J&J single-shot vaccine.

Notably, Delta is a highly transmissible and contagious variant of the Covid-19. It has been detected in many countries including India, the US, and the UK.