New Delhi: Amid ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reports are claiming that Kremlin is planning to declare former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Moscow in 2014, as the new head of the neighboring country. “Putin wants to reinstate Yanukovych as president of Ukraine. Viktor Yanukovych is allegedly in Minsk, and the Kremlin is preparing an operation to replace Zelensky with the ex-president ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014”, tweeted Kyiv Independent, referring to a report by Ukrainska Pravda.Also Read - Russian Troops 'Sabotaging Own Vehicles' To Avoid Fighting In Ukraine: Report

⚡️Media: Putin wants to reinstate Yanukovych as president of Ukraine. Viktor Yanukovych is allegedly in Minsk, and the Kremlin is preparing an operation to replace Zelensky with the ex-president ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 2, 2022

According to one scenario, the Kremlin will try to declare him the ‘President of Ukraine’ there, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing Ukrainian intelligence. It added that Putin’s Russia may be preparing for an informational operation or action for Yanukovych’s return to Ukraine or to publish an appeal on his behalf to the Ukrainian people in the near future. Also Read - Second Indian Student Dies in Ukraine After Suffering Stroke

Who is Viktor Yanukovych?

Viktor Yanukovych was the Prime Minister of Ukraine from November 21, 2002, to December 7, 2004, and from December 28, 2004, to January 5, 2005, under President Leonid Kuchma.

He had served as the fourth president of Ukraine from 2010 until he was removed from office in the 2014 Ukrainian revolution.

Currently, he’s residing in exile in Russia under the protection of the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, there are reports emerging that the Russian forces have been shelling Mariupol with various weapons continuously for 12 hours.

Vadym Boichenko, Mayor of Mariupol, on the unified TV and radio broadcast of the Ukrainian media said, “We have been flattened non-stop for 12 hours. The racist-fascist troops are razing my hometown to the ground.”

According to Boichenko, there has been total destruction of residential infrastructure. There are dead and wounded, but they cannot be taken from the streets, houses, and apartments due to the ongoing shelling, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

