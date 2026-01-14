Home

News

Is Lawrence Bishnoi working for Indian government, targeting Sikh separatists, pro-Khalistan leaders? Claim secret report of Canadian agencies

Is Lawrence Bishnoi working for Indian government, targeting Sikh separatists, pro-Khalistan leaders? Claim secret report of Canadian agencies

Canada first publicly accused Indian agents of collaborating with the Bishnoi gang in October 2024.

New Delhi: A confidential report by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claims that Lawrence Bishnoi, the leader of the Bishnoi gang and imprisoned in India, is carrying out extortion, drug trafficking, and contract killings from behind bars.

The document, reported by ‘Global News’, alleges that the Bishnoi gang is not only expanding its violent activities in Canada but is also ‘acting on behalf of the Indian government’ to target Sikh separatists and other perceived threats.

The timing of the report

This confidential report has been leaked at a time when trade talks between India and Canada are about to resume. Lawrence is currently imprisoned in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. The Indian government, the Gujarat jail department, or the Indian High Commission have not yet responded to these claims, which were released by ‘Global News’ on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

What does the report claim?

According to the report, Bishnoi has been in jail in India since 2015, but he is allegedly running his organization from there. He, along with associates like Goldy Brar (Satinderjeet Singh), oversees a network of approximately 700 members spread across India, North America, and Europe. The report claims that Indian government officials have used groups like the Bishnoi syndicate to carry out attacks on pro-Khalistan leaders. It specifically mentions the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, BC, in 2023 and the murder of Sukhdoon Singh in Winnipeg.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The report claims that intercepted messages allegedly link Nijjar’s murder to senior Indian officials, further escalating diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

Canada first publicly accused Indian agents of collaborating with the Bishnoi gang on October 15, 2024. India rejected these allegations as “absurd and politically motivated.” In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its ambassador from Ottawa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.