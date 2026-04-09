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Is Lebanon Becoming Israels Next Gaza?

Is Lebanon Becoming Israel’s Next Gaza?

After Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, the conflict exploded again. This time, Israel managed to kill Hezbollah's long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah and seriously weaken the group

Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: Just hours after the world let out a sigh of relief—America and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire — Israeli jets were already flying over Beirut. Within just 10 minutes, Israel struck more than 100 targets in Lebanon. Around 250 people were killed. The ceasefire had barely taken its first breath before it was gasping for air.

Now the whole world is asking one question — is Lebanon becoming the next Gaza?

What Exactly Happened?

Pakistan played a big role in bringing the US and Iran to the table. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even announced on X (formerly Twitter) on April 8 that both sides, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire — everywhere, including Lebanon. But Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly made one thing very clear — yes, Israel agrees to the ceasefire, but no, the attacks on Lebanon will not stop.

Iran’s Foreign Minister then put the ball back in America’s court, saying the whole world is now watching whether the US will keep its word.

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Why Is Netanyahu Not Stopping?

To understand this, you have to understand how Netanyahu is feeling right now — and it is not good.

When Netanyahu launched the attack on Iran, he had three big goals. Stop Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Destroy its missile supply. And push the Iranian people to overthrow their government. None of these goals were fully achieved. Iran still has enriched uranium. About one-third of Iran’s missiles are still intact. And instead of the old 86-year-old leader Khamenei, a younger 56-year-old Khamenei has taken over — same system, different face.

Worse, the ceasefire deal was decided mainly between Trump and Iran — Netanyahu was barely part of the conversation. Even the next round of talks is happening in Pakistan, and Israel has only a small role. Israel’s own opposition leader Yair Lapid did not mince words — he said Israel was treated not like a trusted ally, but like a “demolition contractor.” Hired to destroy, then pushed aside.

So Netanyahu is under huge pressure at home. He is also facing elections later this year. For him, showing a strong result against Hezbollah in Lebanon is now the only big “win” he can point to. Lebanon has become his political lifeline.

The Long and Painful History

Israel and Lebanon have been fighting, on and off, for almost 50 years. Back in 1982, Israel entered Lebanon to weaken Palestinian armed groups. That plan backfired badly — it turned into an 18-year-long occupation and, ironically, gave birth to Hezbollah, which was created specifically to push Israel out. When Israel finally withdrew in 2000, Hezbollah declared it had won — and many in the Arab world agreed.

Then in 2006, another 34-day war. More than 1,000 Lebanese lives lost, over 150 Israeli lives lost — and still Hezbollah survived. Israel set up a special commission after that war, which said the whole operation was rushed and poorly planned. Today, Netanyahu is hearing the exact same criticism.

After Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, the conflict exploded again. This time, Israel managed to kill Hezbollah’s long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah and seriously weaken the group. A ceasefire was reached in November 2024, monitored by the US and France. But after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei in March, Hezbollah fired rockets again — proving it is not finished.

What Is Happening to Lebanon’s People?

This is where it gets heartbreaking. More than 1,000 civilians have already been killed. Around one million people have been forced out of their homes. Families from southern Lebanon ran to Beirut thinking the capital would be safe — but bombs are falling there too.

France, Italy, and Spain have all spoken up, clearly worried. Italy’s Foreign Minister directly said they do not want Lebanon to become another Gaza.

But Netanyahu is unlikely to stop unless Trump himself steps in and tells Israel to stand down — which Trump actually did last June, telling Israel to “calm down” after it struck Iran even during a ceasefire.

The Bitter Truth

Lebanon is caught between Netanyahu’s political survival and a regional war that keeps refusing to end. Its people are paying the price for decisions made in war rooms far away. Whether the world steps in before Lebanon truly becomes the next Gaza — that is the question no one has a good answer to yet.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

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