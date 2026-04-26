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Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead? Viral video shows Irans new supreme leader among dead leaders of the country | Watch

Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead? Viral video shows Iran’s new supreme leader among dead leaders of the country | Watch

A mural unveiled in Mashhad showing Mojtaba Khamenei alongside figures believed killed in US-Israeli airstrikes has fueled viral rumours about his health and survival, with officials remaining silent.

Mojtaba Khamenei- Representational AI image

Iran-US war: Amid speculations around the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, a newly unveiled mural in Mashhad, Iran has left many people asking questions. At a public event attended by officials, a large screen was pulled away to reveal the artwork showing a mural. For those unversed, a mural is a big painting on a wall, often made to honour people or share a message. In a shocking development, the new mural showed several well-known Iranian figures believed to have died in US-Israeli airstrikes and among them was Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader, along with his father, Ali Khamenei.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead?

Videos of the event showing Mojtaba Khamenei shown among the dead leaders spread quickly on social media. What caught attention was Mojtaba Khamenei’s presence among those figures. The inclusion of the notable Iranian leader has raised doubts and led to fresh speculation about his condition. However, despite the growing talk, there has been no official comment from the Iranian government.

Watch viral video:

INTERESTING: A new mural in Mashhad, Iran was unveiled honoring deceased Islamic Revolution figures. Some users were confused after current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s face appeared alongside deceased leaders, including his father. pic.twitter.com/imeEf8eEPd — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 26, 2026

Also read: Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

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What are the recent rumours about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health?

Rumours about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health have been circulating since March and April. Some reports claim he was badly injured or left unable to function after the strikes. Notably, he has not appeared in public since taking over after his father’s death on February 28.

Also read: What is Black-Clad’ Kill Squad deployed to protect Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, it’s dangerous because…

Recent warning accredited to Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Saturday warned that the country’s “valiant navy” is ready to “inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies” as he congratulated everyone serving in the Iranian army on the occasion of Iran Army Day.

“The victory of the Islamic Revolution can be considered to be a dividing line between two sections in the life of the Army. It should be seen as the end of a period of weakness what was imposed on the country’s courageous, truthful Army and soldiers by the enemies of this land and water and at the hands of traitors from inside the country,” the new Supreme Leader was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

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