Home

News

Muslim NATO getting ready? Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munirs sudden arrival in Saudi Arabia suggests so; Turkey too might join

‘Muslim NATO’ getting ready? Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s sudden arrival in Saudi Arabia suggests so; Turkey too might join

This meeting is considered extremely important strategically, given the disturbing situation in the Persian Gulf.

Pakistan has expressed full solidarity with Riyadh. (File Image: SPA)

New Delhi: Amidst the constantly changing situation in the Middle East, Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, met with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Khalid bin Salman. This meeting comes amid the recent attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil refinery. Furthermore, following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike, Tehran has launched strong retaliatory military action across the Middle East, raising fears of a major regional war.

What did Saudi Arabia say?

The Saudi Defense Minister shared a photo with Asim Munir on X, announcing the meeting. He wrote, “Met with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief and Chief of the Defense Forces. We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the necessary measures to prevent them within the framework of our Joint Strategic Defense Agreement.” We emphasized that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will show prudence and avoid any missteps.

Is it about Islamic NATO?

This meeting is considered extremely important strategically, given the disturbing situation in the Persian Gulf. According to a Bloomberg report, a few months ago, Turkey, along with nuclear-armed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, attempted to form a triangular ‘Islamic NATO’-like defense alliance. It aims to reshape security dynamics in the volatile Middle East and beyond.

Pakistan’s Support

Recently, following the Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco refinery, Pakistan reacted strongly and expressed full solidarity with Riyadh and other Gulf countries. Amid Iran’s continued missile and drone attacks, the question now arises whether Islamabad’s response will be limited to mere verbal condemnation. This question is crucial because in September, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the 2025 Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, under which an attack on one country will be considered an attack on both countries, just like US-led NATO.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What does NATO’s Article 5 say?

The agreement contains a provision similar to NATO’s Article 5, which states that aggression against one member will be considered an attack on all. Sources cited by Bloomberg report that negotiations to include Turkey in this defense arrangement are in the final stages. This potential expansion reflects the growing shared strategic interests of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.