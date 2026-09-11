Is Pakistan planning attacks on India? Army allegedly training Jaish-Lashkar cadres, mounting pressure across LoC

Amidst growing public anger against Pakistan in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani Army is increasing pressure on the Line of Control.

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Is Shehbaz Sharif planning attacks on India? Pakistan Army allegedly training Jaish-Lashkar cadres, mounting pressure across LoC (Image: PTI/File)

Amid growing public anger against Pakistan in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani army has started preparations to increase pressure on the Line of Control (LoC).

According to inputs received by security agencies, 50 to 60 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are being given special training with the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistani Army.

Amidst terrorist activities near Uri and Keran sectors, there are fears of attacks by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) on the Line of Control.

However, security agencies have not confirmed this input. According to the information, the Pakistani Army is trying to increase activities near Uri and Keran sectors on the LoC.

Due to the increasing activities of terrorists near the Line of Control, there is a fear that the Pakistani Army may carry out limited attacks in collaboration with the terrorists.

The Rajouri-Poonch, Gurez-Tangdar, Uri, and Keran sectors are considered vulnerable to potential infiltration. According to security sources, Jaish and Lashkar terrorists are being trained alongside the Pakistan Army’s special forces, the SSG commandos, over a three-month period.

There is also information about a temporary training camp being set up in the Mansehra area. Around 80 jihadists are present there, including 50-60 terrorists and around 20 SSG commandos.

Attempts to prepare new terrorists from Pakistani Punjab

The anti-Pakistan movement in Jammu and Kashmir has also impacted the terrorist network. According to security agencies, this is why the ISI is focusing on recruiting new terrorists from Pakistani Punjab and other parts.

There are also inputs about activating Jaish’s old structure in Bahawalpur and expanding Lashkar’s training structure within Pakistan.

Its objective is to create new human resources for the terrorist structure while reducing dependence on the network of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The report claims that people linked to Lashkar have increased local contacts in various areas of occupied Jammu and Kashmir including Mirpur, Kotli and Poonch.

The opening of a new training centre of Lashkar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clearly shows that instead of relying on traditional bases, ISI is expanding its recruitment and training network within Pakistan.

Reorganization of Jaish and Lashkar

The Jaish-e-Mohammed and LeT organisations are being restructured, with the emphasis now being on smaller modules, recruitment of a limited number of trained terrorists, and covert networks.

Attempts are being made to influence youth and activate dormant support networks through fake accounts on online platforms.

It has also been claimed that Lashkar cadres have been introduced to the methods related to Hamas.

Fears of limited military provocation

Taken together, the current signals suggest that the threat along the LoC is not limited to conventional infiltration. The trained cadres, the role of the SSG, potential movements in Uri-Keran, and the possibility of a BAT operation are serious concerns for security agencies.

Amid anti-Pakistan unrest in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, any limited military or terrorist action along the LoC could be aimed at diverting attention by raising tensions along the border. Consequently, the coming weeks are considered crucial for LoC security.