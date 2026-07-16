Is Putin era ending in Russia? What do global reports say?

While Vladimir Putin's tight grip on domestic power remains constitutionally cemented through 2036, global reports indicate his regime is facing unprecedented stress.

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Vladimir Putin | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a significant global development amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reports indicate that Beijing is silently preparing for a post-Vladimir Putin era, shifting its strategy from a personal alliance to systemic, long-term influence inside Russia. While maintaining public solidarity, China is quietly expanding its reach across Moscow’s regional leaders and potential future power brokers to shield its interests from any abrupt leadership transitions. With growing covert espionage and institutional hedging, Beijing is positioning itself to dictate Russia’s future trajectory, treating the heavily dependent nuclear power as its junior partner. Now the question is: Is the Putin era ending in Russia?

Is the Putin era ending in Russia?

A report by the Wall Street Journal investigation reveal that Chinese diplomats are actively sidestepping Putin’s immediate loyalists to cultivate relationships with mid-level Russian technocrats and regional governors. Beijing is treating Russia as a long-term strategic asset that is highly vulnerable to domestic political transitions. By building these direct institutional ties now, China aims to ensure that whoever succeeds Putin remains firmly aligned with Beijing’s geopolitical and economic goals.

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Quiet Espionage and Recruitment Drives

The report alleges a marked increase in Chinese intelligence operations within Russian borders, with mid-level bureaucrats becoming primary targets for recruitment. Ironically, despite the Kremlin’s hypersensitivity to foreign interference, Moscow has reportedly chosen to keep quiet about these espionage activities. Deeply isolated by Western sanctions and heavily reliant on Beijing for economic survival, Russia has virtually no leverage to publicly confront China without risking total financial ruin.

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The Indian Perspective: A Strategic Imbalance

From India’s perspective, these developments signal a troubling geopolitical shift. India has long relied on a strong, independent Russia to balance continental security and act as a reliable defence partner. However, a Russia increasingly subservient to Beijing—which some analysts warn could reduce Moscow to a “giant Pakistan-like” dependent state—severely limits Moscow’s strategic autonomy.