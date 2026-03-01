Is Saudi Arabia involved in Khamenei’s death? Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman repeatedly called Trump privately, reports reveal fresh details

Home

Is Saudi Arabia involved in Khameneis death? Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman repeatedly called Trump privately, reports reveal fresh details

Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US bases, Israel, and other targets in the Middle East.

Following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Israeli Air Force has launched a new wave of strikes targeting sites linked to the Iranian regime in central Tehran, as per TPSIL. It is to be noted that the US and Israel launched a massive aerial campaign targeting Iran’s leadership and military, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US bases, Israel, and other targets in the Middle East. Trump’s administration claimed the strike was necessary to prevent an “imminent threat” from Iran.

Which countries were allegedly lobbying Washington for strikes on Tehran?

On the other hand, Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. Until his death, Iran’s Supreme Leader attempted to achieve a unified Muslim state for all nations under the banner of Islam.

After the assassination of the Iranian commander, it is now reported that Saudi Arabia has come forward publicly to state it had allegedly pressured the US President Donald Trump into taking military action against Iran.

What did Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tell Trump in private calls?

In an article published by The Washington Post, citing four people familiar with the matter, it is alleged that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple private phone calls to reach out to Trump over the past month. urging the United States to launch an attack, even though he publicly supported a diplomatic solution. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his long-standing public push for U.S. military action against Iran, which he considers a major threat to Israel’s security.

The combined effort led to Trump’s decision to conduct a significant air assault on the military and political leadership of Iran that began with the death of Khamenei and multiple senior Iranian leaders within the initial hour of the strike.

The attack occurred despite U.S. intelligence assessments indicating that there was no chance that Iranian forces would be able to project a threat to the United States during the next 10 years. The attack on Saturday represents a marked change in the U.S. strategy of being hesitant about executing a large-scale effort to remove the regime of Iran, a nation of over 90 million people. The attack also provides a significant departure from Trump’s previous use of force, which, until now, included short-duration operations of limited impact.

At this point, Trump will be accountable for the risks of this new operation that he has bet on: The idea that aerial military operations can result in political success. As U.S. bombs dropped on various locations throughout Iran, Trump told the people of Iran via a video message, “No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight.”

Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei’s successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran’s future leadership. However, meeting under wartime conditions is difficult, and the question remains, who “owns” the future of the Republic–the clerics or the Revolutionary Guard– the most urgent cliffhanger.

The Saudi push for military action reportedly came at a time when presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were engaged in negotiations with Iranian leaders over Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs.

As those diplomatic talks continued, Riyadh issued an official statement after a phone conversation between the Crown Prince and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stating that Saudi Arabia would not permit its airspace or territory to be used for any attack on Iran.

His death is being portrayed by state media as the Martyrdom of the Guardian, framing his end not as a defeat, but as a final sacrifice for the sovereignty of the nation.The official Farsi account of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged his death and posted a verse from the Quran on X in the early hours of Sunday. As per Tasnim News, Khamenei was killed while at the workplace in the early hours of Sunday.

