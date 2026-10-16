Is Starlink Threat To India’s National Security? Tech tycoon and world’s richest person Elon Musk desperately wants his satellite internet service – Starlink – in India. He recently criticised Indian ‘oligarchs’, claiming that they are blocking the service to maintain a monopoly on the market. Currently, fiber-to-the-home or cable internet service dominates the Indian market. Because of a huge competition in the broadband sector, the companies offer competitive prices, which ultimately benefit the consumers. However, Musk’s Starlink would be out of reach from most of the consumers, when it comes to pricing.
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