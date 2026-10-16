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Is Starlink threat to India’s national security? What Ukraine’s internet disruption reveals as Elon Musk eyes India

Is Starlink a threat to India’s national security? Ukraine's internet blackouts highlight the risks of relying on Elon Musk’s satellite network as he eyes the Indian market.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 16, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
starlink
Is Starlink threat to India's National Security? What Ukraine's internet disruption reveals as Elon Musk eyes India | Image: AI

Is Starlink Threat To India’s National Security? Tech tycoon and world’s richest person Elon Musk desperately wants his satellite internet service – Starlink – in India. He recently criticised Indian ‘oligarchs’, claiming that they are blocking the service to maintain a monopoly on the market. Currently, fiber-to-the-home or cable internet service dominates the Indian market. Because of a huge competition in the broadband sector, the companies offer competitive prices, which ultimately benefit the consumers. However, Musk’s Starlink would be out of reach from most of the consumers, when it comes to pricing.

Read more: Kunal Kapoor slams Elon Musk’s ‘colonial mindset’ amid Starlink regulatory row in India

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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