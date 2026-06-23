Is Strait of Hormuz really free and open? Here’s what Iranian envoy has said at UN

Iran's UN envoy Ali Bahreini announced that the crucial Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial shipping without tolls following recent breakthrough talks with the United States.

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Strait of Hormuz- File image- IANS

New Delhi: Iranian Ambassador Ali Bahreini announced on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz has been fully opened to commercial vessels without any tolls or transit charges. Speaking at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Bahreini indicated that this open-passage framework over Strait of Hormuz will remain in effect for a 60-day trial period, after which the maritime situation will be reviewed based on the progress of ongoing bilateral negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The announcement follows the conclusion of a successful initial round of technical talks in Switzerland aimed at implementing a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties. A central component of this diplomatic framework involves the unfreezing of restricted Iranian assets by the United States.

What has been decided on frozen assets of Tehran?

Bahreini strongly emphasized that Tehran will retain exclusive control over how these defrozen funds are utilized, rejecting any external oversight or intervention by Washington or other international entities regarding their ultimate expenditure.

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“Iran is the only country that decides what to do with those assets, and there would be no role for any other country or entity to have a say on how those assets should be used by Iran,” he said, Xinhua news agency reported. Bahreini refuted the US claim that Iran has agreed to invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country.

“No, there hasn’t been such a decision or even such a discussion,” said Bahreini, noting that discussions on Iranian nuclear activities are for the next stage.

Also read: ‘Iran-US memorandum has never been….’: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes big statement after Trump’s claims

“Therefore, any information provided by different sources about the possibility of allowing inspectors to come to Iran is incorrect,” said Bahreini. US Vice President J D Vance on Monday outlined a proposal that could see any future release of frozen Iranian assets used to purchase American agricultural products, presenting the idea as a potential component of a broader agreement emerging from ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies)