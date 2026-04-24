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Is Trump contemplating taking away Falkland Islands from Britain for not allying in Iran war?

Is Trump contemplating taking away Falkland Islands from Britain for not allying in Iran war?

Britain has maintained continuous occupation and administration of the archipelago since January 3, 1833. On that day, the British Navy removed the Argentine military governor and hoisted the Union Jack.

President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain. (FILE/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Purchase Licensing Rights)

New Delhi: Following a leaked Pentagon report, Downing Street stated that sovereignty over the Falkland Islands “rests with Britain.” Downing Street has refuted reports suggesting that the U.S. might reconsider its stance on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands, allegedly because Britain failed to provide sufficient support for a U.S. bombing campaign against Iran. The official spokesperson for the British Prime Minister stated: “Britain’s position is clear and is not going to change. This is a long-standing position. It remains unchanged, and it will stay that way.”

What did Britain say?

The spokesperson further added, “The residents of the Falkland Islands have voted by an overwhelming majority to remain a British Overseas Territory; we have always stood by the islanders’ right to self-determination and the fact that sovereignty rests with Britain.”

When asked whether Britain was prepared to defend the islands against any potential threats, the spokesperson replied: “There is no question regarding the Falkland Islands—specifically Britain’s sovereignty and the islanders’ right to self-determination—and we have articulated this position clearly and consistently.”

Where are the Falkland Islands Located?

The Falkland Islands are situated in the South Atlantic Ocean, approximately 500 kilometers off the coast of Argentina. The archipelago consists of two main islands and over 700 smaller islets. Argentina refers to the islands as Islas Malvinas.

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How ​​Long Has Britain Held the Islands?

Britain has maintained continuous occupation and administration of the archipelago since January 3, 1833. On that day, the British Navy removed the Argentine military governor and hoisted the Union Jack. It has remained a British Overseas Territory from that time to the present day. The archipelago was first sighted in 1690 by the British sailor John Strong. In 1764, France established the first settlement, naming it Port Louis. In 1766, France sold the territory to Spain, which subsequently renamed it Puerto Soledad. Then, in 1765, Britain established a settlement—Port Egmont—on the other side of the islands.

The Nature of the Dispute

Argentina argues that it gained independence from Spain in 1816, thereby inheriting Spain’s territorial claim. It contends that the islands remained under Argentine administration from 1820 to 1833. Argentina asserts that Britain’s seizure of the islands in 1833 was an act of forceful occupation and is therefore illegitimate. Furthermore, it argues that the islands are geographically situated in close proximity to the Argentine coast and are, by virtue of geography, an integral part of Argentina. Britain, conversely, argues that it established the first permanent settlement on the islands in 1765. It points out that it did not relinquish its claim even upon withdrawing in 1774. Britain emphasizes that the islands have been under its continuous administration for 192 years, dating back to 1833. The 3,500 inhabitants of the islands identify themselves as British subjects; in a 2013 referendum, 99.8% of the population voted to remain under British sovereignty.

The Falklands War (1982)

On April 2, 1982, the military government of Argentina launched an invasion and seized control of the islands. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Britain launched a counter-offensive and successfully recaptured the islands on June 14, 1982, following a 74-day conflict. The war resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine personnel, 255 British personnel, and 3 island civilians. As of today, the islands remain under British control. Argentina continues to assert its claim over the territory and regularly raises the issue before the United Nations. The United States is now reportedly considering a shift in its official stance regarding this dispute.

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