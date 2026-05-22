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Is Trump eyeing Cuba after Venezuela? US President makes big statement on USS Nimitz deployment, says US wants to help Cuba on humanitarian basis

Is Trump eyeing Cuba after Venezuela? US President makes big statement on USS Nimitz deployment, says US wants to help Cuba on ‘humanitarian basis’

US President Donald Trump has stated the United States wants to help Cuba on humanitarian grounds.

'Want to help Cuba on humanitarian basis,' says Trump(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump’s obsession with becoming the world’s most powerful leader is well known. From capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to claiming to buy Greenland, and crediting himself for stopping seven different wars, including one between India and Pakistan, Trump now appears to be turning his focus on Cuba.

Is Trump planning a major US intervention in Cuba after Venezuela?

Recently, Trump has made repeated aggressive statements towards the country of Cuba, giving indications that he views the possibility of a “friendly takeover,” and that “Cuba is next” on the list of countries he wants to take control of after Venezuela. Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump stated the United States wants to help Cuba on humanitarian grounds amid the country’s ongoing economic and power crisis.

Also Read: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says ‘have a deal or US will do some nasty things’; praises Benjamin Netanyahu

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What did Trump say about USS Nimitz deployment?

While talking to the reporters, Trump dismissed speculation that the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz near the region was aimed at intimidating the Cuban government.”No, not at all. Trump stated, “No, not at all. The Cuba look, it’s a failed country. Everybody knows it. They don’t have electricity, they don’t have money, they don’t have really anything. They don’t have food. And we’re going to help them along and we’re going to help them because the people because number one, I want to help them on a humanitarian basis.”

What did Trump say about Cuba’s economic and power crisis?

Furthermore, he mentioned that the Cuban-American community in Florida wanted to help rebuild Cuba. He added, “But we have the Cuban-American population, much of it living in Miami and Florida. That’s a great group of people, amazing group of people, industrious, just they’re great Americans. They’ve wanted this to happen. They want to go back to their country. They want to help their country. I hope they’re going to stay here, but they want to go back; they want to invest in their country and, you know, see if they can bring it back,” he said.

The US President even stated that previous US presidents had considered taking similar steps for decades.”Other presidents have looked at this for 50, 60 years doing something and it looks like I’ll be the one that does it. So it would be happy to do. We want to open it up to Cuban-Americans where they can go back and help,” he added.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remained engaged with Cuba through diplomatic channels, but claimed the country’s political and economic systems were failing. He said, “Here’s the problem we have: we’ll engage with the Cubans. We have our ambassadors met with them recently. The CIA director was down there a few weeks ago. There’s some State Department communications that occur. I just don’t see a lot of… At the end of the day, they’ve got to make a decision.”

Also Read: US Senate advances resolution to limit Trump’s Iran war powers

At present, Trump is deeply invested in the Iranian war. US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call over the future course of the war on Iran as Washington appeared to be in favour of a deal instead of the resumption of strikes, US media reported.

After the Tuesday phone call with Trump, Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire”, US media outlet Axios reported on Wednesday, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister was keen on the resumption of strikes to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

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