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Is Trump mentally fit? Congresswomans question sends Secretary of War Pete Hegseth into frenzy, he retorts, Why didnt you…?

‘Is Trump mentally fit?’ Congresswoman’s question sends Secretary of War Pete Hegseth into frenzy, he retorts, ‘Why didn’t you…?”

Democrats—who have long questioned Trump's mental fitness—had intensified their calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office on grounds of infirmity.

(L) (Image: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (R) (Image: Ariana Drehsler for Voice of San Diego)

New Delhi: A major political controversy erupted during a hearing of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee. Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs questioned United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth regarding President Donald Trump’s mental state. During her questioning, Jacobs cited recent posts made by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, and criticized the language used therein. Meanwhile, an aide standing behind her displayed cutouts of Trump’s past posts. These included the controversial AI-generated image of Jesus, which was subsequently deleted. In recent days, President Donald Trump’s erratic behaviour and extremist remarks have fuelled the debate on whether he is mentally fit or not.

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What Did Sara Jacobs Ask?

Asking a direct question, Sara Jacobs stated, “Do you believe that the President is mentally stable enough to fulfill the responsibilities of Commander-in-Chief?” This drew an irate response from United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who shot back, “Did you ask Joe Biden the very same question for four years?”

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Hegseth’s Retort

Hegseth argued that it was this very Democratic Party that had defended Biden even when he was unable to speak coherently. To this, Jacobs replied that in the 2024 election, Biden “was not our presidential nominee.” Hegseth further stated that he did not wish to engage in such exchanges.

Notably, Trump had threatened to wipe Iran off the map, declaring that an entire civilization would be destroyed. He also launched a verbal assault on the Pope. Democrats—who have long questioned Trump’s mental fitness—had intensified their calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office on grounds of infirmity.

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