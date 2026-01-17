Is Trump planning a deadly move in Mexico and South America? FAA issues multiple NOTAMs, advising airlines to exercise caution

Home

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) regarding portions of the airspace over Mexico.

Aviation authorities in the United States on Friday published numerous notices to airlines advising them to take extra caution while operating over Central America and parts of South America because of risks posed by potentially harmful conditions.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) regarding portions of the airspace over Mexico, several Central American nations, Ecuador, Colombia, and the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean. The notices highlighted the possibility of military activity and potential interference with GPS signals.

The advisory went into effect on Friday and will remain valid for the next 60 days. The FAA issued this notice amid rising international tensions and a major U.S. military deployment in the southern Caribbean. Recently, the U.S. military conducted an operation against Venezuela, during which Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured.

On January 3, 2026, President Trump of the United States announced that the US military had conducted military operations inside Venezuela, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, his wife.

What areas are covered under the FAA’s 60-day notice?

“The FAA issued flight advisory Notices to Airmen for specified areas of Mexico, Central America, Panama, Bogota, Guayaquil and Mazatlan Oceanic Flight Regions, and in airspace within the eastern Pacific Ocean,” an FAA spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

Last week, Trump claimed cartels controlled Mexico, hinting that the US might hit land targets to fight them. This was just one of several threats to use US military force against drug cartels. After the attack on Venezuela, the FAA restricted flights across the Caribbean, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights by major airlines.

While speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday night, Trump stated,” We’ve knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water, and we are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels.” He added, “The cartels are running Mexico—it’s very, very sad to watch, and see what’s happened to that country.” The US has been increasingly willing to use military force in the region, as evidenced by several statements made by the US recently.

