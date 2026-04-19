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Is Trumps favourite field marshal Asim Munir a red flag? US report flags Pakistan Army chief over Iran links

Is Trump’s ‘favourite field marshal’ Asim Munir a red flag? US report flags Pakistan Army chief over Iran links

Should Trump be cautious of his ‘favourite field marshal’ Asim Munir? Read details here.

Is Trump’s ‘favourite field marshal’ Asim Munir a red flag? US report flags Pakistan Army chief over Iran links

In light of growing tensions between the US and Iran, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has found himself in the middle of a controversy. Several reports indicate that he has maintained ties with both the U.S. government, including US President Donald Trump, and Iran’s military establishment. However, some US intelligence personnel, as well as some regional analysts, have expressed some concerns about his perceived connections with the Iranian military command.

Why is Asim Munir being described as a “red flag” by US intelligence circles?

However, there are some American intelligence officials and experts on the region who are raising red flags concerning Munir’s reported ties to Iran’s military leaders. At this point, U.S. security officials consider his alleged connections to Iran as a potential threat to U.S. national interests, with some suggesting he has become a likely conduit for back-channel communications between Washington and Tehran. Earlier this week, reports indicate that he visited Tehran, making him one of the first foreign diplomats to do so since the onset of hostilities between these two nations.

What are the alleged links between Munir and Iran’s military leadership?

Critics contend that Munir’s alleged prolonged association with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) adds to the complexity of this evolving situation; however, there has been no official confirmation of these purported links. According to Fox News and sources privy to intelligence matters, officials and regional experts see these alleged ties as a red flag, particularly given Munir’s perceived role.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, retired General Ahmad Saeed of Pakistan stated that Asim Munir has personal ties to several senior Iranian military figures, including former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who passed away in 2020 in a US strike, and commander Hossein Salami, who also died in June 2025.

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Could Munir’s Iran connections impact US policy decisions in the region?

“He continues to be a figure internationally who has personal interactions, a personal equation in the intelligence community in Iran, in the military hierarchy in Iran, in the diplomatic corps of Iran and also on the side of the political leadership,” Saeed was quoted as saying by Fox Digital.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Bill Roggio of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said, “Trump should not trust the Pakistanis. Pakistan was a perfidious ‘ally’ in Afghanistan, backing the Taliban while pretending to be our friends. Munir’s ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag for the Trump admin.” Munir’s reported engagement with Donald Trump dates back to the May 2025 India–Pakistan war. Since then, Trump has praised Munir on multiple occasions, referring to him as “exceptional man,” a “great fighter” and “my favorite field marshal, ” and ” good guys, good leaders.”

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