Home

News

Is US-Iran war 2.0 imminent over Strait of Hormuz? Iran releases video purportedly warning US: Watch video

Is US-Iran war 2.0 imminent over Strait of Hormuz? Iran releases video purportedly warning US: Watch video

Donald Trump stated that the US Navy would not permit any vessel to enter or exit through this maritime route.

(Videograb)

New Delhi: On the very day that the ongoing US-Iran peace talks regarding mediation efforts collapsed, Iran released video footage. This development has further deepened the tensions between the two nations. The footage is reported to have been recorded just one day prior. Several posts featuring this footage have also gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, the Iranian Navy is seen warning a US warship to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously compelling the US vessel to retreat.

Iranian Diplomatic Missions Have Released This Footage

Several Iranian diplomatic missions have released this footage. The United States, however, has not officially confirmed the authenticity of the video. Instead, it asserted that two of its warships had conducted a mine-clearing operation within the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, Donald Trump explicitly stated that the US Navy would not permit any vessel to enter or exit through this maritime route. Trump’s statement comes at a time when Iran is reportedly planning to grant passage to select vessels—specifically those willing to pay a fee of $2 million—to traverse this route.

Watch The Video Here

WATCH: Iran has released footage of yesterday’s IRGC Navy confrontation with US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz, ordering the US ships to “alter course and go back to the Indian Ocean immediately” or be “targeted,” and issuing a “last warning” before threatening to open fire.… pic.twitter.com/Ghs8hVb7hV — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 12, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What Does The Video Show?

Iranian media outlets have released a 60-second excerpt of this video. In the clip, a commander from the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) is heard stating: “US Navy Warship 121—this is the Sepah Naval Station. You must alter your course. You must return immediately to the Indian Ocean. If this warning is not heeded, you will be targeted and attacked.”

Subsequently, a voice is heard from the other side responding: “This is Coalition Warship 121. We are transiting through this route in accordance with international law. We have no warnings to issue to you.” To this, the Iranian side replies: “This is a final warning. A final warning.” The voice repeats the phrase “final warning” for emphasis.

The message concludes with the statement: “I call for the attention of all vessels currently present in the Sea of ​​Oman. This is the Iranian Sepah Navy.” If you spot any warships in the vicinity, maintain a distance of 10 kilometers from them. I am prepared to open fire on them without any warning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.