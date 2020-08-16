New Delhi: After banning short video-making app TikTok, US President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested that he may extend the ban on other Chinese companies, including, technology giant Alibaba, Reuters reported. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Will Be Flying to US For 'Medical Treatment'

When asked if he would ban other Chinese-owned companies such as Alibaba, Trump replied, “Well, we’re looking at other things, yes.” Also Read - #JusticeForSudeeksha Trends on Twitter After UP Student Studying in US, Dies In Accident After Alleged Eve-Teasing

Notably, citing India’s recent ban on Chinese social media apps, Trump had on August 6 signed executive orders that would prevent TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US as they threatened America”s national security and economy. Also Read - Donald Trump Briefly Leaves Press Briefing After Shooting Outside White House

Trump has been accusing TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd, of collecting personal information of Americans.

TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the ruling Chinese Communist Party access to Americans” personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage, he had alleged.

TikTok has previously stressed that its US user data is already stored on US-based servers and backed up in Singapore, and is therefore not subject to Chinese law as some US officials have feared.