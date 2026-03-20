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Is US planning to occupy Irans Kharg Island and seize uranium? Rushing 3 warships toward Middle East with more than 2000 troops

Is US planning to occupy Iran’s Kharg Island and seize uranium? Rushing 3 warships toward Middle East with more than 2000 troops

Kharg Island lies approximately 15 miles off the Iranian coast and serves as the export hub for nearly 90 percent of the country's crude oil.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: The United States is rapidly increasing its military presence in the Middle East. According to CNN, satellite imagery reveals that Marine troops, accompanied by three US warships, are being deployed to the region. These vessels include the USS Tripoli, USS San Diego, and USS New Orleans. Approximately 2,200 troops are stationed aboard them. All these soldiers are part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a force kept in a state of readiness for immediate action.

What is US’s plan?

Among them, the USS Tripoli is an amphibious assault ship—a type of warship designed to transport Marines, helicopters, and combat aircraft. Previously, all three warships were located near Japan; they are currently positioned in the southern Indian Ocean, near India.

According to a report by the US website Axios, the Trump administration is considering plans to seize or block Iran’s Kharg Island.

Iran conflict could enter new phase

Based on US preparations, it appears that the conflict with Iran could escalate to a new phase as early as next week. Before this, Trump has repeatedly stated that he is not deploying troops to the Middle East. On Thursday, Trump remarked, “I am not sending troops anywhere. And even if I were, I wouldn’t tell you.”

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Trump is known for making sudden, unpredictable decisions; consequently, his public statements do not necessarily reveal his actual intentions. According to Reuters, US security officials have indicated that Trump is seriously considering deploying thousands of additional troops to intensify operations against Iran.

Why is US increasing its military presence?

According to experts, the most significant reason behind the military build-up could be to coerce Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as it is from here that about 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply passes through. Since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, Iran has virtually halted ship traffic in the region, leading to a sharp surge in oil prices.

Over the past few days, Trump has called upon his allies to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz; however, no nation has stepped forward to support him. Consequently, the U.S. Marines stationed aboard the USS Tripoli and other warships could be deployed here.

If the United States intends to secure this vital maritime route, it may be compelled to land troops along Iran’s coastal areas. Given that the Iranian Navy has already sustained significant damage, this option is currently viewed as both feasible and relatively low-risk for the U.S.

US could occupy Kharg Island

Kharg Island lies approximately 15 miles off the Iranian coast and serves as the export hub for nearly 90 percent of the country’s crude oil. Consequently, were the U.S. to seize control of this island—or impose a naval blockade around it—it could exert immense pressure on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

However, this strategy entails significant risks. Should the U.S. capture Kharg Island, its troops would be exposed to direct attacks, and there is no guarantee that such a move would compel Iran to capitulate.

Some experts argue that the U.S. need not resort to directly occupying Iranian territory or Kharg Island. Instead, they suggest the U.S. could deploy its warships and combat aircraft within the Strait of Hormuz to provide security escorts for oil tankers transiting the route.

US could seize Iran’s uranium

The second major factor is Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran currently possesses approximately 450 kg of uranium that could potentially be utilized in the construction of nuclear weapons. It is believed that this uranium lies buried within the rubble of the sites targeted by the United States and Israel in June 2025 at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Securing this material will necessitate the deployment of ground troops.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, Trump’s statements have shifted; however, one point remains unequivocally clear: he is determined to ensure that Iran never acquires the capability to develop nuclear weapons.

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