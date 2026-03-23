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Is US plotting to capture Irans Kharg Island? Deploys thousands of soldiers and Marines; Tehran issues warning

Is US plotting to capture Iran’s Kharg Island? Deploys thousands of soldiers and Marines; Tehran issues warning

Fears are mounting that the US could launch a ground assault to seize Iran's Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has stated that it will launch a massive retaliatory response should its territory come under direct attack.

New Delhi: The United States is now preparing for direct action to secure the Strait of Hormuz and target Iran’s oil export infrastructure. To this end, the US has deployed a massive number of troops, warships, and submarines to the Middle East. Consequently, fears are mounting that the US could launch a ground assault to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf. US President Donald Trump has already issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran. He has stated that if Iran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz for maritime traffic, the US will strike Iran’s energy infrastructure, specifically its power plants.

US Ramps Up Military Buildup Near Iran

According to a report by The Washington Post, a contingent of 4,500 US sailors and Marines is being dispatched to the region; this force includes an Infantry Battalion Landing Team supported by helicopters, F-35 fighter jets, and armoured landing vehicles. The US has deployed another contingent, similar to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, from San Diego to the Middle East. This move is being viewed as an attempt to bolster the capability for a ground assault against Iran.

Will the US Occupy Iran’s Kharg Island?

Citing an Israeli official, the report states that this US deployment in the Middle East has been undertaken to fulfill specific operational objectives. “These Marines aren’t coming just for decoration,” the Israeli official remarked. The official added that the plan is “to seize the island and the strait.” It is believed that the Israeli official was referring to Kharg Island, situated in the Persian Gulf, which serves as Iran’s primary hub for petroleum exports.

How Important is Kharg Island to Iran?

The report suggests that gaining control over Kharg Island could lead to a significant decline in Tehran’s oil revenues and exert considerable pressure on Iran. Furthermore, this would allow the United States to demonstrate its full capability to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The Strait of Hormuz typically serves as the transit route for approximately one-fifth of the world’s total oil supply. Iran has effectively closed this route to the United States and its allies. Consequently, this strait is emerging as the central focal point of the ongoing conflict.

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Iran Issues Warning to the US

Issuing a stern warning to the United States, Iran has stated that it will launch a massive retaliatory response should its territory come under direct attack. In a strongly worded warning released on Monday, 23 March 2026, Iran’s Defense Council declared that any assault on its coastline or islands could result in the laying of naval mines across the Persian Gulf. The statement asserted: “Any attempt to attack Iran’s coasts or islands will result in all access routes within the Gulf being saturated with various types of mines, including floating mines that can be deployed from the shore.”

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