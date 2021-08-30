Kabul: The ISIL (ISIS) armed group on Monday claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel. It was reported by Al Arabiya news agency.Also Read - Decoding Islamic State-Khorasan: What Lies in The Future For Afghanistan

“By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets,” it said. Also Read - 'Had Lost All Hopes Of Returning Home': UP Man Recalls Haunting Memories of Kabul After Taliban Takeover

Earlier in the day, a US official said that the US anti-missile defenses intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday. Also Read - Afghanistan Situation Raises New Security Questions: Rajnath Singh

On Monday, the rockets struck a neighbourhood near Kabul’s international airport amid the ongoing US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Gunfire immediately followed the explosions but it wasn’t immediately clear who was firing.

A witness who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said they heard the sound of three explosions and then saw a flash, like fire, in the sky.

On Sunday, a US drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport, American officials said. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike. The U.S. is to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday.