ISIS-inspired New Year’s Eve attack thwarted in North Carolina, 18-year-old arrested, US Attorney says, ‘target was..’

The FBI, in a statement, said, “The FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS.”

On New Year’s Eve, a major terrorist attack was reportedly being planned in the United States. The FBI announced on Friday that it had foiled a potential ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina and arrested an 18-year-old suspected of planning it. After a months-long investigation, the suspect, Christian Sturdivant, was apprehended on New Year’s Eve. According to authorities, the plot was foiled before any harm could be done.

A grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in Mint Hill were the suspected targets of Sturdivant’s alleged plans, as reported by Al Jazeera news. At a news conference, US Attorney Russ Ferguson stated,” Countless lives were saved here. “On New Year’s Eve, everyone is at the grocery store. We’re all buying the things we need to celebrate. And we could have had a significant, significant loss of life, a significant injury here,” reported by Al Jazeera.

US Attorney Russ Ferguson clarified that on the day of his intended attack, New Year’s Eve, Sturdivant was taken into custody. The 18-year-old appeared in court on Friday after being accused of “attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.”

According to Ferguson, Sturdivant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. However, Ferguson expressed his disappointment with the judicial system at the press conference by complaining for failing to approve an earlier effort to detain Sturdivant on mental health grounds, as mentioned by the report. Ferguson was appointed by President Donald Trump.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated, “Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives.”

