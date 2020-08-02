New Delhi: The Afghan intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security, claimed it has killed Assadullah Orakzai, the head of intelligence for the Khorasan branch of ISIS, TOLO news reported. Also Read - India-China Ladakh Dispute: Fifth Round of Corps Commander-Level Military Talks Today

"The Special Units of the National Directorate of Security NDS have eliminated Ziaurrahman known as Assadullah Orakzai, the native of Akhel Orakzai agency of Pakistan during a targeted operation," a statement issued by the NDS said.

Orakzai was involved in several deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan’s regional and international partners should remember that Afghanistan is a key player in the fight against terrorist and will crush terrorists’ roots anywhere,” the NDS said.

On April 4, the NDS announced the arrest of Abdullah Orakzai, who is known as Aslam Farooqi, the leader of the Khorasan branch of Daesh and 19 other Daesh members, including Qari Zahid and Saifullah known as Abu Talaha, during an operation by NDS special units, TOLO News reported.