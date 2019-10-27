New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in a US raid. “Baghdadi is dead after exploding a suicide vest,” the US President said during a press conference.

The confirmation from the US President comes hours after the news report surfaced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has been killed in an operation conducted by the US military in Syria on Saturday. Trump earlier in the day also in a tweet hinted that ‘something very big happened’, prompting people to connect the dots as official sources have not confirmed anything.

“During the raid by the US forces, Baghdadi was seen whimpering and crying and screaming when forces chased him down,” the US President added.