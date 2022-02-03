Washington: US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the leader of Jihadist militant group ISIS has been killed by US forces. Biden broke the news in a statement posted to the official POTUS Twitter account this afternoon.Also Read - Multiple US Colleges, Universities Receive Bomb Threats

"Last night at my direction, the US military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," he said in a statement.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops," he added.

Biden said he will make public remarks early Thursday on the operation.

As per reports, after the killing of Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, the group had named al-Quraishi, an Iraqi who was once held in US custody, as his successor.

Giving details, the Pentagon said that the US Special Operations forces have successfully carried out the counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday and added that there were no US casualties but gave no further details.

However, the residents of the northwest Syrian town of Atmeh and rebels fighting the Syrian government earlier have reported several civilian casualties in the two-hour operation.

“The US Special Operations forces under the control of US Central Command conducted a counter-terrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

One resident told a news agency that several people were killed in the raid, while another said rescuers pulled out at least 12 bodies from the rubble of a multi-storey building, including children and women.