New Delhi: An Iskcon Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka was allegedly vandalised by a mob on Thursday. Many members of the temple at Lal Mohan Saha Street in Dhaka’s Wari area were injured in the attack, according to a report by India Today.Also Read - SUV With 'MLA' Sticker Hits Street Vendors In Hyderabad, One Killed, Several Injured

Meanwhile, the vice-president of Iskcon India Radharaman Das reacted to the incident and condemned the attack that took place on the eve of Dol Yatra and Holi celebrations. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry For Being Coloured, Boy Fills Pichkari With Naali Ka Paani and Runs After Friends. Watch

“It’s a very unfortunate incident that took place on the eve of Dol Yatra and Holi celebrations. Just a few days ago, the United Nations had passed a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia,” Radharaman Das posted on Twitter. Also Read - Did You Know Eiffel Tower Has Grown Nearly 20 ft? Read on to Know How

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October. An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16. Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

(More details are awaited)