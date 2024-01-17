Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING: Islamabad To Expel Iranian Ambassador Following Iran’s Violation of Pakistani Airspace

Following Iran's violation of Pakistani airspace, Islamabad announces to expel the Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran: Pakistan's Geo News

Published: January 17, 2024 4:59 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

BREAKING: Islamabad To Expel Iranian Ambassador Following Iran's Violation of Pakistani Airspace

Following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace, Islamabad announces to expel the Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran: Pakistan’s Geo News

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.