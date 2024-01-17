By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING: Islamabad To Expel Iranian Ambassador Following Iran’s Violation of Pakistani Airspace
Following Iran's violation of Pakistani airspace, Islamabad announces to expel the Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran: Pakistan's Geo News
