BREAKING: Islamabad To Expel Iranian Ambassador Following Iran’s Violation of Pakistani Airspace

Following Iran's violation of Pakistani airspace, Islamabad announces to expel the Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran: Pakistan's Geo News

