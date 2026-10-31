Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on girls’ education: Taliban remarks trigger debate across countries, unites Indians, Pakistanis, Afghans | Watch

Zakir Naik has sparked criticism from Indians, Pakistanis and Afghans after defending the Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education. Here’s what he said and how activists, scholars and journalists responded.

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Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on girls’ education: Taliban remarks trigger debate across countries, unites Indians, Pakistanis, Afghans | Watch | image: x

Zakir Naik On Girls’ Education: Fugitive Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is known for his extremist mindset and controversial statements, has again drawn sharp criticism from several countries, including India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, after he backed restrictions imposed by the Taliban on girls’ education in Afghanistan. In a video shared on social media platforms, Naik can be seen defending the Taliban, saying that they merely delayed girls’ secondary and higher education due to security reasons and a shortage of female teachers in the South Asian country. The Islamic preacher said that under the leadership of the Taliban, women are pursuing higher studies, such as master’s degrees and PhDs in Islamic studies.

Watch The Video Here

It is deeply troubling and disappointing to see an Islamic scholar of such global prominence as Dr. @drzakiranaik rationalise the Taliban’s systematic exclusion of girls from education. Presenting an indefinite ban as a mere “postponement” and invoking a shortage of female teachers without explaining how that shortage can be addressed is not a credible defence. Such arguments risk legitimising the Taliban’s gender apartheid and lending religious credibility to a grave injustice. چوں كفر از كعبه برخيزد، كجا مانَد مسلماني #RecogniseGenderApartheid

#ACrimeAgainstHumanity

#LetAfghanGirlsLearn https://t.co/oipYuIeUpI — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) October 29, 2026

Zakir Naik’s Remarks Spark Debate

Naik’s debate on girls’ education under Taliban’s leadership has sparked a major debate on social media platforms. It also triggered a backlash from journalists, activists and academics from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. They raised questions on the Fugitive Islamic preacher, who found refuge in Malaysia, accusing him of defending restrictions imposed by Taliban on girls’ education.

“Everything that comes in the media is not true,” Naik said in the video. to have spoken to Taliban representatives, he said, “So if someone delays the education till they have the right teacher, there is no problem at all.”

Malala Yousafzai’s Father Reacted To Zakir’s Video

Reacting to Naik’s remarks, father of Malala Yousafzai and activist, Ziauddin Yousafzai, who is based in the UK, said that the fugitive’s justification is disappointing, “deeply troubling and disappointing,” he said.

Indian Islamic scholar A Faizur Rahman also reacted to Zakir’s remark slamming Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for giving refuge to Naik in the Southeast Asian nation.

Zakir Naik left India in 2016 after allegations emerged that his speeches had influenced one of the terrorists who attacked the Dhaka cafe. He later faced charges of supporting and promoting religious hatred, engaging in unlawful activities and money laundering. However, Naik denied all the allegations. He sought asylum in Malaysia in 2017 and later obtained permanent residency there. India, meanwhile, is trying to extradite him.

What Did Zakir Naik Say?

It is to be noted that Zakir Naik is one of the most wanted by Indian agencies in several cases including money laundering and incitement. “I have even spoken personally to them. What you have to understand is that everything that comes on the media is not true,” he said.

United Nations Findings Present Different Story

Girls in Afghanistan have been restricted from taking formal education beyond Class 6 since September 2021. Women cannot go to universities for higher education since December 2022.