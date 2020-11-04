The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Vienna that killed at least four people. The agency issued a statement through its Amaq News Agency along with a picture and video purporting to show the gunman. Also Read - Fake Naked Images of Thousands of Women Are Being Created & Shared on Telegram; Why It's Extremely Worrying

The picture, released on Telegram, showed a bearded man identified as "Abu Dagnah Al-Albany", along with a statement saying he had attacked crowds in central Vienna on Monday with a pistol and machine gun before being shot dead by police.

He is seen carrying a pistol,‮‮ ‬‬a machine gun and a machete and is wearing a ring stamped with a sentence saying "Mohammed is the messenger of Allah". Notably, he had been released from jail less than a year ago.

Authorities in Vienna have identified the attacker as a 20-year-old Austrian citizen who had sought to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

“The evidence gathered so far showed no indication that others were involved. The attacker, an Austrian who also has citizenship from North Macedonia, was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai by officials and his former lawyer, Nikolaus Rast,” Nehammer was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

“The suspect had been arrested once before after trying to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State. The man was sentenced to 22 months in prison for that attempt but was released early, raising questions about how someone on the radar of the authorities had managed to carry out such an attack,” Nehammer added.

Four were killed while 22 people were injured in the terrorist attack that shook the Austrian capital on Monday.

