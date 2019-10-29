Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s “number one replacement” has been killed by American troops during raids by security forces.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!,” Trump said in a tweet.

Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

This comes days after Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi blew himself up in his suicide vest as he was chased to the dead-end of a tunnel by the US service dogs during an American raid in northwest Syria.

Baghdadi was smartly hiding for years despite being searched by the world’s best intelligence agencies and the US authorities offering a whopping USD 25 million reward for information about him.

Baghdadi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq, which merged with other Islamist groups to form the Islamic State of Iraq. He became the group’s leader in 2010 after his predecessor was killed by US forces.

He renamed the group to the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, widely known as ISIL or ISIS in 2013 and announced his “caliphate” in 2014.