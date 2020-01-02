New Delhi: After the death of the Islamic State (IS)’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the group has announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as the new successor of Baghdadi.

The announcement was made by an IS outlet on the messaging service Telegram, calling Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as the group’s new leader and “caliph”.

Who is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi?

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi is not a familiar face to the security forces. The Islamic State has neither provided a photograph or details about the new leader. However, as described by the outfit, the leader is a ‘prominent figure in jihad’. The statement said Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi was a veteran jihadist fighter who had fought against the US in the past.

Also, the leader has claimed to be descended from the Prophet Muhammad’s Quraysh tribe. Many pre-modern Sunni scholars believe that being from the Quraysh tribe is a key qualification for becoming a caliph.

How was Baghdadi killed?

Baghdadi, who was given a burial at sea by the US military, detonated his suicide vest in a cave after being cornered over there by the US troops in Syria’s Idlib province, killing three of his children along with him. While no human operator of the US Special Forces suffered any injury or casualty, a dog, who was part of the commando team and was the one who chased down Baghdadi to the cave, was injured.