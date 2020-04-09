New Delhi: Yet another rocket attack hit the United States air base in Bagram early on Thursday morning, making it their third such assault this year in Afghanistan. No casualties have been reported as of yet. Also Read - Lockdown Crisis: Migrant Workers go on Rampage, Allegedly Torch Vehicles in Surat

The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) claimed the responsibility for the attack and said that their fighters had targetted a helicopter pad on the base.

Sources said though four to five BM1 rockets were fired at the airfield using a vehicle parked in the village of Dasht-e-Ufian, no casualties were reported. The vehicle was blown up, either by the Islamic State or the Afghan forces in retaliation.

Last month, a rocket attack was launched on the Bagram air base on NATO forces shortly after the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal.

The Islamic State had also claimed responsibility for last month’s attack at the Sikh gathering in Kabul in which at least 27 people died. All 4 terrorists involved were shot down by Afghan security forces.