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Islampura renamed Krishnanagar, Babri Masjid Chowk is Jain Mandir Chowk in Lahore, Pakistan: Read why

Islampura renamed Krishnanagar, Babri Masjid Chowk is Jain Mandir Chowk in Lahore, Pakistan: Read why

Within two months, 9 places with Islamic names in Lahore have been given their original Hindu or British heritage names.

Lahore is renaming places.

New Delhi: Lahore, located about 50 kilometers from Amritsar, is returning to its roots after being under the grip of Islamization for decades. Within two months, 9 places with Islamic names in Lahore have been given their original Hindu or British heritage names.

Babri Masjid Chowk Is Renamed

Among these, Islampura will now be officially known by its old name Krishnanagar and Babri Masjid Chowk will now be officially known as the Old Jain Mandir Chowk. Their boards have also been installed. The special thing is that no radical front opened there against these changes.

According to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, all eight gates of Parkota city Lahore, including Delhi Gate, will also be renovated. According to the sources, in the second phase of the name change, the original names may also be announced in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan, reports bhaskar.com.

‘Lakshmi Chowk Part Of Heritage’

Saad Malik, a lecturer at Beaconhouse University in Lahore, says, “This is a really pleasant change. I always called it Lakshmi Chowk, because my father used to call it by that name.” Saad says that the Municipal Corporation may have named it Maulana Zafar Ali Chowk in its papers, but for me and many people like me, Lakshmi Chowk is a part of that heritage, which has nothing to do with the name of Zafar Ali Khan. Lakshmi Chowk is a name associated with generations, reports bhaskar.com.

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Jain Mandir

Maulana Wajid Qadri of Anarkali area near the Jain temple believes that Islam has no problem with any temple or gurdwara. In the 1990s, Jain Mandir Chowk was renamed Babri Masjid Chowk. This was a political decision. We never called it Babri Masjid Chowk. We have to understand that the ancestors who gave these Hindu names were also Muslims, and this did not affect their faith.

When Did Name Changing Begin?

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz convened a high-level meeting on March 19. It discussed the Lahore Heritage Area Revival (LHAR) project. It was decided to rename Lahore’s areas after the old Hindu or British heritage period.

Nawaz Sharif said that we should learn from Europe. They do not tamper with historical names. The old names of Lahore are part of our history; we have to save them, not change them. Maryam said that the history of Lahore is its identity. Old names and buildings are proof of this.

The original names of these places in Lahore have been restored:

Current Name Original name

Islampura Krishnanagar

Sunnat Nagar Santnagar

Maulana Zafar Chowk Lakshmi Chowk

Babri Masjid Chowk Jain Mandir Chowk

Mustafabad Dharmapura

Sir Agha Khan Chowk Davies Road

Allama Iqbal Road Jail Road

Fatima Jinnah Road Queens Road

Bagh-e-Jinnah Lawrence Road

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