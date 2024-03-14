Israel Approves $19 Billion Budget Boost Amid Ongoing War With Hamas

Israel Hamas War

Tel Aviv: Amid the everyday escalating war between Israel and Hamas militants, Knesset has passed an amended wartime budget 62-55 after two days of furious debate. This budget consists of the costs associated with the “Iron Swords” battle against Hamas in Gaza. The revised state budget, which amounts to over 584 billion shekels (USD 162 billion), shows an expenditure rise of roughly 70 billion shekels (USD 19.4 billion). The move comes as the nation grapples with escalating tensions and the need for bolstered defense capabilities.

What Does This Budget Include?

The budget includes a large increase in defense spending for the purpose of strengthening the army and covering the cost of fighting; it also includes provisions for protecting settlements close to Gaza and providing security for those settlements; and it provides substantial funding for the mental health system, , the budgeting of the Takuma administration for the reconstruction of the surrounding area, the evacuation of settlements, and support in the acceleration of the high-tech industry and the real estate industry.

Why Did Israel Increase Its Defense Budget?

The budget increase, which was approved by Israeli parliamentarians, shows how committed the government is to maintaining national security in the face of unstable regional conditions. The extra cash is designated for vital defense spending, such as military operations, the purchase of cutting-edge weapons, and the defense of vital infrastructure.

The budget update anchors a projected deficit of about 6.6 percent of GDP for 2024, and includes adjustments in the amount of about 20 billion shekels (USD 5.6 billion) in 2024 and 2025.

Add-ons To New Budget

A number of other measures to boost state revenues were also approved by the government, including taxing bank profits and shortening the recuperation day for salaried workers as part of a deal with Israel’s major labor union.

Shlomi Heisler, Director General of the Ministry of Finance, said, “The updated budget for 2024 will allow the reservists and reserve networks to be rewarded for their contribution to the state’s security as well as the implementation of the war efforts, strengthening the resilience of the Israeli economy.”

This decision demonstrates Israel’s steadfast commitment to defending its citizens and preserving its sovereignty in the face of changing security risks. The budget increase comes at a time when tensions are rising and Israel has to be better prepared to handle new challenges and strengthen its defense mechanism.

(With inputs from ANI)

