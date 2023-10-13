Israel Asks Gaza City Civilians To Evacuate, UN Warns Of Devastating Consequences – What We Know So Far

The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map, Israel Defence Forces said on X.

To further gain support for its offensive in the Gaza Strip, Israel showed graphic images of dead children and civilians to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nato defence ministers, saying they were killed by Hamas.

Tel Aviv: As the Israel-Hamas conflict entered 6th day, the Israel Defense Forces on Friday ordered the evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people — about half of the territory’s population — within 24 hours. However, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called the order “impossible” without “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

In the meantime, Israel has imposed a “complete” siege on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies. The sole power plant has been shut down on Wednesday after running out of fuel. However, Israel vowed that it won’t allow humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas releases the hostages.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas following its deadly assault on Israeli communities on Saturday, October 7.

In its sharp reaction, the UN has called on the Israel military to take back the mass relocation order for Gazans to avoid the tragedy turn into a “calamitous situation”.

“The UN considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” it said. Moreover, the UN moved its operations to southern Gaza after it said the order would be applicable even to UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities like schools and clinics.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said Israel aims to strip the terrorist group, Hamas, of all its military capabilities. He also noted that Israeli Defence Forces will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza, adding that they aim to minimize the damage to civilians.

Sharing an operational update on Saturday, Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said, “Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels, underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gaza civilians. Civilians of Gaza City evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields…. In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza City and will make extensive efforts to sorry to avoid harming civilians.”

He noted that it is the first such notice that Israel has issued, adding that it will take time. He stated that the aim of the evacuation is to save civilian lives, adding that the notice has been communicated to UN authorities.

He informed further that the toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 and more than 3000 have been injured. He also touched on the ongoing efforts to collect the bodies and bring them to Tel Aviv for identification before handing them over to their loved ones. Calling it a “tedious and detailed process”, he noted that Israel has never in history faced such a situation.

At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, CNN reported citing Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. At least 36 people have died and more than 650 have been injured in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

