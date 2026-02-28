Home

Israel attacks Iran: Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory for Indians

Tel Aviv: Israel on Saturday carried out airstrikes on several cities in Iran, including Tehran, amid the Middle Eastern country’s escalating tensions with the United States over its nuclear program. Some of the strikes in Tehran struck near the offices of the Middle Eastern country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to state television, an explosion was heard in the area surrounding the supreme leader’s offices. However, it is not clear whether the 86-year-old leader was present at the offices at the time of the strikes.

