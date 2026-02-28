Home

News

Israel ATTACKS Iran: Tehran shuts airspace - WATCH planes reroute after airstrikes

Israel ATTACKS Iran: Tehran shuts airspace – WATCH planes reroute after airstrikes

Civilian flight traffic over Iran was rerouted on Saturday after Israel carried out airstrikes across the Middle Eastern country.

Israel ATTACKS Iran: Tehran shuts airspace - WATCH planes reroute after airstrikes

Tehran Shuts Airspace: Israel on Saturday carried out a major daylight attack targeting different parts of Iran, including its capital Tehran. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from several parts of the city. The Israel Defence Forces carried out drone and airstrikes amid the Middle Eastern country’s escalating tensions with the United States over its nuclear program. Several reports suggest that the airstrike occurred near offices associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Civilian flight traffic over Iran was immediately rerouted following the airstrikes. The Iranian government had shut its airspace after the airstrikes, which were launched by Israel and the United States in several cities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.