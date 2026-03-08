Home

Israel Attacks Lebanon: 19 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, rescue operations underway

Israel Attacks Lebanon: 19 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, rescue operations underway

At least 19 people were dead after Israeli air strikes hit a three-storey building in Sire al Gharbiya on Sunday.

Israel Attacks Lebanon: 19 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, rescue operation underway

Israel Attacked Lebanon: Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Israel carried out deadly airstrikes on Sir al Gharbiya on Sunday and hit a three-storey building, killing at least 19 people. The deceased included children, Al Jazeera reported. According to the authorities, rescue teams rushed to the scene and started work to clear the rubble and recover the bodies.

According to state-run National News Agency, the airstrikes hit a three-story building in the town of Seir el-Gharbiya and killed 19 people, most of the deceased were women and children. The Israeli airstrikes came following Hezbollah members’ rocket attacks amid the ongoing regional tensions.

Israel Renews Assault On Lebanon

The IDF renewed its attack on southern Lebanon on Sunday, targeting commanders of the Lebanese branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. The IDF carried out assault after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises” amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement Israeli forces said that it would “not allow Iranian terrorist elements to establish themselves in Lebanese territory.”

The Israeli strikes in Lebanon came after Tel Aviv attacked an oil storage facility in Tehran yesterday.

47 Killed In Israeli Strikes

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the airstrikes by the IDF killed eight people in southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone struck a hotel in Beirut and killed four civilians there. At least 47 others were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.