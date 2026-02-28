Home

Israel begins counterattacks on Iran... Which fifteen countries have asked its citizens to leave Iran on the same day? And why

Israel on Saturday launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, dashing hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear dispute.

Israel attacked Iran: Israel, in a retaliatory attack, on Saturday carried out airstrikes on several cities in Iran, including Tehran, amid the Middle Eastern country’s escalating tensions with the United States over its nuclear program. Before the Israeli strikes, several countries issued warnings to their citizens living in Iran to immediately leave amid warnings of possible strikes by the US. Israel issued a warning before the strikes, requesting Iranian citizens to take shelter or move to a safer place.

Israel on Saturday informed that it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran. The military advancement by Tel Aviv has pushed the Middle East country into a renewed military confrontation, further dashing hopes of any diplomatic talks on Tehran’s nuclear dispute with the United States and the West.

As per the latest reports, several explosions were heard in Iran’s capital. The Iran has confirmed the attack and shut its airspace down. The strikes came after tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program had escalated.

“Proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel,” Israeli military said.

Which Countries Urged Citizens To Leave Iran? – Warning Signs Ahead of the Attack

• The US military built up in the Middle East since 2003. Recently, Washington deployed aircraft carriers and fighter jets near to the Middle East country.

• Al Udeid Air Base which is located in Qatar reduced its tanks from 18 to zero within 26 days.

• The US shifted its strike assets out of Iranian missile range and moved them behind Israel’s Air Defence system.

