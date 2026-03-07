Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport erupts in flames after Israeli strike, burning aircraft and massive explosions caught on camera | Watch video

Home

Tehrans Mehrabad Airport erupts in flames after Israeli strike, burning aircraft and massive explosions caught on camera | Watch video

Big explosions hit the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran because of Israeli airstrikes. Many airplanes caught fire and thick smoke filled the air. People are worried because this attack could start a much bigger war in the Middle East.

Iranian officials reported multiple explosions near Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Saturday. Flaming wreckage could be seen strewn about the airport runway after black smoke engulfed the area. The attacks come after the Israeli military reportedly launched widespread airstrikes targeting Iran overnight.

Videos emerging from Tehran show smoke pouring from Mehrabad Airport following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Iran. Several planes at the airport were reportedly damaged by the blasts.

Tehran international airport planes fireballed by Israel pic.twitter.com/WPLToNT81b — RT (@RT_com) March 7, 2026

Smoke emerges from Tehran International Airport after reported airstrikes by Israel overnight Saturday. Iran responded to the attack with missile strikes of its own.

“The Zionist regime targeted a military center near Mehrabad airport,” Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency tweeted. “Iranian Army units will give a suitable response to this attack at the appropriate time and place.”

In a statement released Saturday morning, the Israeli military confirmed it had conducted widespread airstrikes against Iran. “Last night, Israeli Defense Forces aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran,” the military said. The operation included numerous fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force launching precise attacks designed to inflict maximum damage on Iran’s military.

This latest attack comes amid growing fears the war between Israel and Iran could intensify further in the coming days. Each country has continued to exchange aerial attacks in recent days with little sign of slowing down.

On Thursday, Iran launched over a dozen missiles at Israel in response to an earlier Israeli airstrike. Those attacks reportedly targeted an Israeli-managed radar facility and intelligence station inside Iraq.

Last weekend, Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses. While the Iranian government has yet to provide additional information on damages sustained during Saturday’s attack, fire crews were seen working to contain the flames around the airport.

Mehrabad International Airport serves as Tehran’s domestic airport, processing government aircraft and flights within Iran. The airport is situated toward the western part of Tehran but is still located inside city limits. The airport was struck early Saturday morning during recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets. Iran reported that fires broke out at the airport as a result of the attack.

Mehrabad International Airport. Possible strikes on fuel storage and at least one plane might be on fire (pic 2). https://t.co/gSuzBaiaOd pic.twitter.com/O84LX561ad — Status-6 (War & Military News) (@Archer83Able) March 6, 2026

The Israeli military confirmed it struck several military targets inside Iran overnight. Satellite images showed smoke rising from areas surrounding Mehrabad International Airport early Saturday.

Images emerge of Tehran Airport on fire after recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran overnight Saturday. The Israeli military confirmed strikes targeted Iranian military positions overnight.

