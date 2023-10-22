Home

Israel Carries Out Air Strike On ‘Hamas And Islamic Jihad Terrorist Compound’ In Al-Ansar Mosque

Israel Hamas War: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Israel Securities Authorities have carried out an aerial strika on a 'Hamas and Islamic Jihad Terrorist Compound' in the Al-Ansar Mosque, Jenin.

Tel Aviv: Israel and Palestine have been at war for three weeks now, the devastation and loss of both life and property is heartbreaking but the attacks do not seem to stop. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed about their latest aerial strike in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that IDF and Israel Securities Authorities carried out an aerial strike at the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin.Taking to X, the Israel Defence Forces said that the recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command centre to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against civilians.

IDF Shares About Aerial Strike On A Hamas And Islamic Jihad Terrorist Compound

In a post shared on X, the IDF stated, “The IDF & ISA just conducted an aerial strike on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. Recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command center to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians.” In another post on X, the IDF stated that its soldiers hit a terrorist cell trying to launch anti-tank missiles towards northern Israel. The IDF in a post shared on X stated, “Hamas wants the world to believe that they are a humanitarian organization. Don’t fall for their trap.”

In the video posted by IDF on X, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, “Hamas in the past 24 hours, as well as the days before, but especially in the last 24 hours has been trying to present itself as a humanitarian organization to the world after the release of the two hostages yesterday. The world cannot forget Hamas is worse than ISIS.”

Hamas Used Gaza Residents Has Human Shields: Israeli Air Force

The Israeli Air Force stressed that Hamas uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields and launches rockets from civilian infrastructure. Taking to X, the Israeli Air Force stated, “The Hamas terrorist organization uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields, and launches rockets from civilian infrastructure, areas and buildings in the Gaza Strip.” The IDF said that they have identified about 550 failed launches fired by Hamas that landed in Gaza since October 7. Taking to X, the IDF stated, “Since Oct 7, the IDF has identified about 550 failed launches fired by Hamas that landed inside Gaza. The Hamas terrorist organization launches rockets from civilian infrastructure, areas and buildings in Gaza, injuring their own civilians.”

Israelis Protest Before Defence Ministry To Bring Back Hostages

The Israelis are protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, as the war enters its fourth week. In Israel, Hamas has been attacking mercilessly, killing several people by entering their houses and also taking many away, especially children and women, holding them hostage. The protests have been going on by the citizens to urge the government to bring back the former’s loved ones who have been held hostage by Hamas terrorists. In a news update, Hamas said that it tried to release two captives but Israel refused to accept them, saying that it will not be responding to ‘mendacious propaganda’.

(Inputs from ANI)

