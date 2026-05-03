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Israel clears purchase of F-35, F-15IA fighter jets from Lockheed, Boeing in major defence move

Israel clears purchase of F-35, F-15IA fighter jets from Lockheed, Boeing in major defence move

Israel is set to purchase two new ‌combat squadrons of F-35 and F-15IA advanced fighter aircraft from Lockheed Martin and Boeing in a fresh plan. With this, ​Israel would buy a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin and a second squadron of F-15IA fighter ​jets from Boeing.

A F-35 fighter jet flies during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel. Image Credit: AP

Israel gave final approval for a plan to purchase two new ‌combat squadrons of F-35 and F-15IA advanced fighter aircraft from Lockheed Martin and Boeing in a deal worth tens of billions of dollars, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The deal, approved by Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Procurement, is a first step ​in a 350 billion shekel ($119 billion) plan to bolster Israel’s military and “strengthen readiness ahead of ​a demanding decade for Israeli security,” it said.

It added that the new squadrons will ⁠serve as a cornerstone of the military’s long-term force development, addressing regional threats and preserving Israel’s strategic air ​superiority.

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“Alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF’s military edge ​ten years from now and beyond,” said ministry director general Amir Baram, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

The recent war with Iran “reinforced just how critical the US-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains,” he added.

What does the deal entail?

Under the deal, ​Israel would buy a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin and a second squadron of F-15IA fighter ​jets from Boeing.

It added that the new squadrons will ⁠serve as a cornerstone of the military’s long-term force development, addressing regional threats and preserving Israel’s strategic air ​superiority.

“Alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF’s military edge ​ten years from now and beyond,” said ministry director general Amir Baram, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

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The recent war with Iran “reinforced just how critical the US-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains,” he added. Under the deal, ​Israel would buy a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin and a second squadron of F-15IA fighter ​jets from Boeing.

Trump to review Iran’s latest peace proposal

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would soon review the latest peace proposal from Iran, but cast doubt on its prospects.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but I can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity and the World over the last 47 years,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also praised the US Navy on Friday, saying it was acting “like pirates” while enforcing Washington’s naval blockade of Iranian ports during the ongoing conflict with Iran alongside Israel. He made the remark while describing an operation involving the seizure of a ship.

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