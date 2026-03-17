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Israel closes Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, enraging Arab and Muslim nations

Israel closes Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, enraging Arab and Muslim nations

The Arab League asserted that Israel has no right to prevent Muslims from worshipping at the site.

Israel has kept the Al-Aqsa Mosque closed since February 28.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran, Israel has kept the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest mosques for Muslims, closed for the past 16 days. This move by Israel during the holy month of Ramadan has sparked widespread outrage across the Muslim world. On Sunday, the Arab League, a bloc of Arab nations, strongly condemned Israel’s decision to close the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

What did Arab League say?

The Arab League asserted that Israel has no right to prevent Muslims from worshipping at the site. In a statement, the group of Arab nations declared that this action constitutes a blatant violation of international law. The statement further warned that this move by Israel could have grave repercussions for regional and global peace and security.

The Arab League also appealed to the international community, urging nations to exert pressure on Israel to halt its alleged illegal actions regarding holy sites in Jerusalem. The League emphasized the need for the global community to ensure that freedom of worship is respected.

Al-Aqsa remains closed amidst Iran war

The Arab League’s statement comes at a time when Israel has kept the Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in occupied East Jerusalem, closed since February 28, following the outbreak of the US-Israel conflict against Iran. Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, only approximately 50 worshippers are currently being permitted to offer prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

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This closure has now persisted for 16 to 17 days. It is considered the longest closure of the site during Ramadan since Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Imposed closure for security reasons: Israel

Israel maintains that it imposed the closure for security reasons and in light of the regional conflict (the ongoing hostilities with Iran). It argues that there is a potential threat of missile attacks emanating from Iran. Due to this closure, the Al-Aqsa compound lies deserted, and thousands of Palestinian Muslims are compelled to offer their prayers on the streets and along the walls surrounding the Old City. The closure of the mosque during the final 10 days of Ramadan, a period that includes Laylat al-Qadr, has disrupted acts of worship such as I’tikaf.

Muslim organizations condemn Israel

In addition to the Arab League, numerous other organizations and nations have also strongly condemned this action. Eight Arab-Islamic nations, including Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, have issued a joint condemnation of the decision to keep the mosque closed.

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