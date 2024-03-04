Israel Conducts Biggest Raid In West Bank’s Ramallah, Palestinian Teenager Killed, Many Arrested

Israeli forces drove dozens of military vehicles into the city overnight in Ramallah which is also the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israeli soldiers detain Palestinians during a raid, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 4, 2024. (REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)

Israel’s Raid In West Bank: The Palestinian health ministry said on Monday that a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. It is reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) swept into the Palestinians’ administrative capital overnight in what is being called their “biggest raid into the city in years”.

The 16-year-old boy was identified as Mustafa Abu Shalbak by the Palestinian health ministry. Mustafa Abu Shalbak was said to have been fatally shot by the Israeli forces when they raided Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah.

An Al Jazeera report citing witnesses said that as confrontations broke out between Israeli forces and the Palestinians protesting the raid, the IDF soldiers fired live bullets during which Shalbak was shot in the neck and chest.

He was declared dead after being transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex.

News Agency Reuters has, citing witnesses, reported that Israeli forces drove dozens of military vehicles into the city overnight in Ramallah which is also the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Apart from that, Israeli forces tore up a main road in the West Bank city of Tulkarm during a raid there, reported Reuters.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces also stormed the West Bank city of Nablus and blew up a house.

The house is said to belong to a man accused of carrying out an attack that led to the death of a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The man, Moaz al-Masri who Israel accused was killed by IDF soldiers last May.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society has said that the Israeli forces conducted overnight raids and arrested 55 Palestinians adding that the total number of arrests since the beginning of the war has risen to about 7,400.

The Palestinian organization, in a statement, said that the arrest operation was concentrated in the Hebron governorate where nearly two dozen people were detained.

There has been a major surge in violence in the occupied West Bank since

the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7 which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

At least 400 people have been killed in the West Bank amid clashes with Israeli forces and settlers and with IDF soldiers conducting regular raids across the Palestinian territories it occupied in 1967, reported Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

