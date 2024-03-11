Israel Criticizes Canada And Sweden’s Restoring Funding For UN Gaza Agency

Israel urged the governments of Canada and Sweden to stop funding and not to support an organization whose ranks include hundreds of members of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Tel Aviv: The Israeli government strongly criticized the decision made by the governments of Canada and Sweden to restore funding to UNRWA (UN Relief Workers Agency for Palestinians) in Gaza. The two nations had suspended such funding after Israel released evidence that many UNWRA workers were Hamas terrorists and that some even took part in the October 7 massacre.

A Serious Mistake

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement calling the move, “a serious mistake that constitutes tacit agreement and encouragement on the part of the governments of Canada and Sweden to continue to ignore the involvement of UNRWA employees in terrorist activity.”

“The return of funding to UNRWA will not change the fact that the agency is part of the problem and will not be part of the solution in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

Funding Terrorist Organizations

